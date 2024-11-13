MEGAWORLD BACOLOD'S MOST MODERN, FIRST 'GREEN' OFFICE TOWER NOW COMPLETED

Megaworld's No. 1 Upper East Avenue, first LEED-registered office building in Bacolod, banners sustainability features, topnotch amenities and innovations that are first in the city.

Megaworld, the country's biggest office developer and landlord, has successfully completed Bacolod City's most modern and state-of-the-art office tower, and its first office development inside its 34-hectare The Upper East township. Offering a total of 8,740 square meters of office space, the four-story No. 1 Upper East Avenue is patterned after the Silicon Valley-inspired campus-style buildings in Megaworld's McKinley Hill and McKinley West townships in Taguig City.

It was recently awarded the Best Office Architectural Design (Highly Commended) at the 12th Philippines Property Awards by PropertyGuru.

The new development is Bacolod City's first office building to be registered for a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. The new office tower is set to become one of the most modern and greenest buildings in Bacolod City, featuring energy-efficient technologies throughout its common areas and facilities.

These include energy-saving LED lighting, dual-flush technology for toilets, and double-glazed windows for heat insulation and natural lighting. The building also boasts a 24/7 100% backup generator to ensure uninterrupted power in case of outages. Employees will also have access to four elevators, expansive comfort rooms with showers, and a landscaped garden on the roof deck, allowing them to breathe and enjoy sweeping views of the rest of the township and nearby mountains.

The new office building boasts advanced security features including round-the-clock deployment of security personnel, 24/7 CCTV cameras, walk-through door frame metal detector at the entrance, ID card-activated swing barrier turnstile gate, and biometrics-activated door locks. No. 1 Upper East Avenue also features over 100 basement and ground-level parking for the convenience of its tenants and employees.

Parking areas are also designed with smooth and painted pavements with markings and equipped with advanced traffic light systems for added safety for vehicles. Guests and employees in the new office tower will be welcomed to a carefully designed and curated ground-floor lobby.

Also on the ground floor will be a recruitment center, cafes, restaurants, convenience stores, and shops that will be facing an expansive plaza. No.1 Upper East Avenue will welcome three (3) companies a New York-based business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions provider; one of the Philippines' biggest insurance and investment companies; and Negros-based top distributor of wellness and essential products in the region.

The building will generate close to 5,000 jobs for Negrenses. "We`re excited to introduce No. 1 Upper East Avenue, a landmark that reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability. This is the first of the two modern office towers that will rise inside The Upper East township.

Megaworld is spending 1.2 billion pesos for these state-of-the-art office towers packed with first-in-Bacolod features and amenities. As we work toward our LEED certification, this green building exemplifies our thrust in creating modern, eco-friendly workspaces that will elevate Bacolod's business landscape, said Roland Tiongson, first vice president and head, of Megaworld Premier Offices.

Strategically located along the six-lane Upper East Avenue, No.1 Upper East Avenue, together with No.5 Upper East Avenue, sandwich the township's central park, facing the soon-to-rise Upper East Mall and The Kingsford.

The first office development in Bacolod City to rise within a master-planned township, No. 1 Upper East Avenue is just a short walk from McDonald's Upper East, dubbed the Philippine's most beautiful McDonald's store, as well as the country's biggest Landers Superstore.

It is also just across the Upper East House, Megaworld's iconic township information center and showroom. Megaworld is the country's largest office developer and landlord, operating over 80 office towers covering more than 1.5 million square meters of office space.

Megaworld's office developments are home to some of the world's biggest multinational companies including JPMorgan Chase Accenture, Wells Fargo, and Factset, among others.

The company currently caters to over 200 multinational companies in key locations in the Philippines, including McKinley Hill, McKinley West, and Uptown Bonifacio in Taguig City; Eastwood City in Quezon City; Southwoods City in Biñan, Laguna; Iloilo Business Park in Iloilo City; The Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu; and Davao Park District in Davao City.

The company aims to further strengthen its leadership in the office leasing sector, with expansions underway in its townships in Pampanga, Cavite, Iloilo, Bacolod and Davao. (PR)