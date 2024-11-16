Metro Manila cops seize P116-M illegal drugs from Oct.9-Nov.13

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) seized PHP116 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 1,481 suspects in 977 anti-drug operations from Oct. 9- Nov. 13.

In a radio interview on Friday, NCRPO officer in charge spokesperson Maj. Myrna Diploma said the confiscated drugs include 15,295.89 grams of shabu; 3,883.75 grams of marijuana; 816,200 grams of cocaine; and 880 tablets of ecstasy.

As part of sustained efforts to bring wanted individuals to justice, Metro Manila cops have also apprehended 1,750 most wanted persons (MWPs) and wanted persons, she said.

Efforts against illegal gambling, meanwhile, resulted in the arrest of 2,627 individuals and confiscation of PHP700,619.75 in 1,627 successful operations.

In the campaign against loose firearms in preparation for the 2025 National and Local Elections, the NCRPO arrested 239 individuals and confiscated 246 firearms in 235 operations, Diploma said

In response to Severe Tropical Storm Pepito (international name Man-yi), she said the NCRPO has deployed 400 officers and is closely coordinating with local government units (LGUs) and local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices to expedite preparedness efforts, mobilize resources, and ensure effective collaboration in disaster response activities.

“Meron din tayong mahigit 600 na kapulisan as RSSF (Reactionary Standby Support Force) personnel na handang tumugon sa anumang emergency na maaaring idulot ng bagyo. May naka handang 598 evacuation centers na magagamit ng maapektuhang residente kung kinakailangan. Yung naka-deploy na kapulisan ay madadagdagan pa yan depende sa mangyayaring pagdating ng bagyong inaantay natin (We also have more than 600 police as RSSF personnel who are ready to respond to any emergency that the typhoon may cause. There are 598 evacuation centers ready for use by affected residents if needed. The deployed police force will be increased depending on the typhoon that we are expecting),” Diploma said.

The five districts covered by the NCRPO are the Manila Police District (MPD), Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Northern Police District (NPD), Southern Police District (SPD), and Eastern Police District (EPD). (PNA)