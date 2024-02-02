Metro3rd cities, towns create Northern Central Inter-Local Health Zone

The MOA signing was held on January 29, 2024 at Maria Kusina in Bacolod City.

Mayors from various towns and cities in the 3rd Congressional District of Negros Occidental signed a memorandum of agreement for the creation of the Inter-Local Health Zone (ILHZ) to improve the health services of each local government held on January 29.

The ILHZ aims to address the health needs of the people by pooling resources and providing basic medical assistance such as medicines for the people.

Third District Representative Jose Francisco "Kiko" Benitez viewed this as a vital move to boost local health governance and uplift public health and encouraged LGUs to enhance services and foster cooperation for the well-being of all Third District residents.

“I encourage the LGUs to keep enhancing services and fostering cooperation for the well-being of all Third District residents. Kudos to Negros ACE President Mayor Javi for spearheading and hosting this initiative! Your leadership is instrumental in driving positive change. Together, let's build a healthier future for everyone in the Third District,” he said.

The said MOA signing was led by the Association of Chief Executive Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez with the support of Rep. Benitez signed a memorandum of agreement for the creation of the Inter-Local Health Zone (ILHZ) anchored on the nationally endorsed unit for local health service management and delivery in the Philippines through the Department of Health.

Those who signed were Mayor Benitez, Silay City Mayor Joedith Gallego, Murcia Mayor Gerry Rojas, Talisay City Assistant Administrator Ismael Pinado, Councilor Elmer Agravante representing E. B. Magalona Mayor Marvin Malacon was represented by his fellow official, Teresita Jalandoni Provincial Hospital Gerlie Pinonggan, and a representative from the Department of Health.

The mayors also welcomed this initiative considering that they also felt the toll on the health needs of the people.

They hope that with this inter-LGU Cooperative of the Northern Central Inter-Local Health Zone, they could help provide for the health needs of their constituents especially the availability of medicines in their health centers.*