MGB to assess, map safety of Sipalay coastal villages

City Mayor Maria Gina M. Lizares met with Supervising Geologist Adeline Grace M. Torreda, Senior Geologist Adrial Nichol L. Lizada, Senior Geologist Shimpei A. Francisco, and Geologic Aide Jose Larry D. Braña from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Regional Office 6 today, March 12, 2024, at the New Government Center.

The team from MGB will be conducting different assessments, interviews, tests, and surveys of different coastal barangays of the city to track signs of erosion and accretion and observe the presence of coastal environments which will be led by Supervising Geologist Torreda.

The Karst Subsidence Hazard Mapping and Assessment to be conducted by Senior Geologist Francisco, aims to determine the subsidence susceptibility of an area due to sinkhole development and/or cave collapse, particularly in selected government infrastructures, such as schools, roads, health centers, evacuation centers, and other priority areas identified by concerned Local Government Units.

The output of the Coastal Vulnerability Assessment is vital for the development and updating of disaster risk and planning activities such as the Climate and Disaster Risk Assessment and City Land Use Plan while the Karst Subsidence Hazard Mapping and Assessment is part of the National Geohazards Assessment and Mapping Program of the MGB.

The MGB team is being assisted by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, and the Liga ng mga Barangay.