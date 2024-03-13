Military discovers buried firearms in Escalante

The Army 79th Infantry Battalion reported Tuesday, March 12, that they have discovered firearms, ammunition, and an explosive believed to have been buried by New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Sitio Mocabog, Brgy. Washington, Escalante City.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Arnel Calaoagan, 79IB commander, said the discovery of buried war materials, composed of a caliber .38 revolver, a homemade 12-gauge with four ammunition, a 400mm ammunition for M203 grenade launcher, and about 100 more ammunition, a KMP red flag and a camouflage uniform, was in response to the information relayed to them by residents in the area.

Calaoagan reported that the arms cache is believed to have been buried by remnants of the dismantled Northern Negros Front.

Calaoagan said that the giving of timely and reliable information by residents in the areas has signified their disgust and hatred of NPA atrocities and evil propaganda.*