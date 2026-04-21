Military leaders laud troops after 19 NPA rebels killed in Negros clashes

MILITARY commanders praised on Monday, April 20, 2026, the success of an operation that neutralized 19 remnants of the dismantled Northern Negros Front (NNF), describing the achievement as a decisive step toward justice for victimized local communities.

The 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) and the 303rd Infantry Brigade issued formal commendations to the 79th Infantry Battalion following a series of eight encounters on April 19, 2026 in Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental.

The operation resulted in the death of 19 insurgents, including a high-value individual identified as Roger Fabillar, also known as "Jhong."

"We commend the bravery and determination of our operating troops, as well as the vigilance and cooperation of the Negrenses, whose steadfast commitment to CTG-free communities greatly contributed to this victory," Major General Michael Samson, 3ID commander, said in a statement released April 20.

Brigadier General Ted Dumosmog, commander of the 303rd Infantry Brigade, noted that the neutralized group had been linked to the brutal killings of civilians in Northern Negros.

"Their neutralization is a significant step in achieving justice for the families they have victimized," Dumosmog said. "This success was made possible through the courage and vigilance of the local citizens."

The fighting began at 3:58 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Sitio Sinugmawan after a concerned citizen alerted authorities to the presence of armed rebels.

Following the initial clash, pursuit operations led to seven consecutive firefights in Sitio Plariding. The encounters lasted between 10 and 35 minutes each.

One soldier sustained gunshot wounds to both arms during the engagements and is currently in stable condition.

Troops recovered assorted assault rifles, two rifle grenades, one hand grenade, and various survival supplies at the scene.

While Fabillar has been identified, the identities of the remaining 18 rebels are still being verified.

Military officials used the success of the operation to reiterate calls for remaining insurgents to surrender through the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip).

"We do not rejoice whenever lives are lost, but we cannot prevent such tragedies, as they are the consequence of taking up arms and fighting against the government," Samson said. "Lay down your arms, avail of E-Clip, and start a new and peaceful life with your loved ones."

Army units remain in Barangay Salamanca to maintain control and prevent a spillover of conflict into civilian areas. Officials said they will provide an "all-clear" signal once the area is confirmed safe, while the government provides for the essential needs of affected residents. (MAP/Leo Solinap)