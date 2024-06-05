Military parade set on June 12

The City Government of Bacolod will hold a military parade for the 126th Independence Day on June 12.

Primitivo Tabujara, chair of the parade committee said Tuesday, June 6, that they had already invited various groups for the event, including the police, military, reserve officers training corps, high school bands, and force multipliers, among others.

He said they will hold a flag-raising ceremony at the Bacolod Public Plaza with Congressman Greg Gasataya as a guest speaker, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, the members of the City Council, department heads, employees, and other government entities in the city.

After the flag raising, he added that there would be a wreath laying at the unknown soldier monument at Bacolod public plaza.

Tabujara said that the parade will start at 8 a.m. from Araneta Street passing through Hernaez Street, Rosario Street, San Sebastian Street, Luzuriaga Street down to Gonzaga Street, to Gatuslao Street, and turn left to Rizal Street, passing through San Juan Street, going to SM City Bacolod.

He said they already requested a permit for the temporary road closure of said areas starting from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

He also said that they are expecting at least 2,500 participants for the said event.*