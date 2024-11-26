Mindanao, Luzon farmers express support for DA and SRA's decision

Sugar farmers from Mindanao and Luzon have expressed their support for the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) following their decision to suspend sugar importation for Crop Year 2024-25 until after the current harvest season. This delay allows a clearer understanding of the country's actual production levels.

The manifesto of support was presented by former Congressman Manuel Antonio Zubiri, president of the Sugarcane Growers Association of Bukidnon, Inc. (SGABI), to SRA Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona during the 23rd Joint Annual General Assembly of SGABI and the Sugarcane Farmers of Bukidnon Multi-Purpose Cooperative (SFBMPC) last Thursday in Bukidnon. Additionally, the Luzon Federation of Sugarcane Growers Inc. (Luzonfed) conveyed their support through SRA Board Member Dave Sanson during the assembly of the Batangas Integrated Sugar Planters Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Batangas on the same day.

“We commend the DA and SRA for their foresight and sound decision-making. Rest assured, we are ready to support and collaborate on any initiatives that strengthen our agricultural sector,” Zubiri said. “I was present at the August 6 stakeholders' meeting in Manila, and it was fully explained why the imports from the last crop year were necessary. Based on current production data, the discussion in August was correct.”

Azcona, who attended the SGABI event, thanked Zubiri and the more than 7,000 sugar farmers present for their support. He also vowed to increase SRA’s presence and programs in the Mindanao region. “We are expanding our research programs in Mindanao, especially in Bukidnon, to help our sugar farmers increase their yields. The future of expanding our sugar industry is in Mindanao,” Azcona said.

He also thanked the farmers for their growth during the previous crop year, which saw a 20 percent increase in production, while other regions remained stagnant. Azcona advised the farmers to avoid rushing their harvests to ensure better yields, noting that the prolonged drought in Negros Occidental led to a drop in sugar purity. Bukidnon farmers began milling just yesterday, nearly two months after mills opened in Negros Occidental.

In addition to Zubiri, the letter of support was signed by SFBMPC Chair Joselin Medalla, Antonio Pizzaro of the United Sugarcane Farmers’ Cooperative, Rodolfo Celestial of the Bukidnon Farmers Agriculture Cooperative, and Antonio Jayag of the First Mindanao United Sugar Planters Association Inc.

“We agree with Secretary Laurel’s assessment that there is no immediate need for additional imports, as the domestic supply of both raw and refined sugar is stable and sufficient to meet projected needs. The assurance from SRA Administrator Azcona, highlighting the stability of sugar supply and the start of the harvest season, further strengthens our confidence in this prudent decision,” the letter stated.

“The strategic postponement of sugar imports until after the harvest season not only supports local farmers but also ensures the optimal utilization of our homegrown produce. This decision exemplifies a commitment to protecting the interests of the domestic agricultural sector and promoting sustainable agricultural practices,” the letter continued.

Meanwhile, Luzonfed also expressed that the suspension of sugar imports until after the harvest season provides significant relief to sugarcane farmers, who have been struggling with the negative impact of excessive imports on local prices.

Luzonfed President Cornelio Toreja expressed gratitude to the SRA and DA for acknowledging their concerns. “By postponing imports until mid-2025, farmers can better optimize their harvests and foster a more sustainable local industry.”

The federation also noted the challenges posed by environmental factors, such as El Niño, which have impacted sugar yields. Luzonfed remains committed to advocating for farmers' interests and believes collaboration with the SRA and DA will lead to a thriving Philippine sugar industry.

Sanson, the guest speaker at the Batangas event, thanked Luzonfed for their support. “While there are some detractors in the sugar industry, all SRA reports include a balance of imported sugar. So, for anyone to claim they are unaware of this is, frankly, amusing,” Sanson said. “We are also happy to note that your organization has been consistently supportive of the local sugar industry, the DA, and SRA. Let me assure you that the sugar board is fully aware of every stakeholder’s needs, and we need your full support and cooperation in making decisions that will benefit everyone. As your representative on the sugar board, I promise to always fight for the rights of our sugar farmers, especially the small farmers who make up a significant portion of our producers. Thank you for always participating in our stakeholder meetings; your voice is important,” Sanson added.

Both letters of support were handed over by Azcona to Secretary Laurel over the weekend.