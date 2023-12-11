Miranda joins Marcos’ political party

Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie Miranda has joined the political party of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

In a Facebook post, Miranda said he officially joined the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) and that he took his oath before South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo, party president, with Atty. George Briones, party national legal council.

The event was witnessed by former mayor Bienvinido Barroso of Tampakan, South Cotabato, and Rep. Elson Formoso, who is the founding chairman of Duterte Atin To Inc.

More politicians jumped to Marcos, Jr.'s political party, including Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr.

Aside from Abalos, more than 30 other lawmakers and local officials took their oath as PFP members before Marcos in Malacañang, including Negros Occidental Third District Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez, Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez, and Quezon City Rep. Ralph Wendel Tulfo.*