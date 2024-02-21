Miss Bacolod MassKara 2023 brings sweetest smile to Miss Universe PH

Yvonne Catamco, Miss Bacolod MassKara of 2023, is one of the 55 candidates competing for the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 crown.

She recognizes that the path to the crown may be challenging and humbling, but she is honored to represent her fellow Bacolodnons and bring their sweetest smile to the Universe.

During her reign as Miss Bacolod MassKara, she advocated for the welfare of underprivileged children.

The crowned Miss Universe Philippines will represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant to be held in Mexico.

This year's theme, "Love for All," emphasizes the importance of inclusivity and equality.

The reigning Miss Universe top 10, Michelle Dee, will pass the torch to the next Miss Universe Philippines 2024 on the pageant night.

Catamco is grateful to everyone who made this journey possible, including Mr. Ian Manuel Lo, Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez, Rodney Ascalon, Carlos Durana Jr., Miss Bacolod MassKara, Aces and Queens, especially Mama Mikee Andrei and Sir Jim.

She also extends her appreciation to Cut's Plus Barber, Salon, and Spa, Esthetica Rehab Medic and Wellness Center, and Sam's Slim Gym.