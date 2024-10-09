Miss Bacolod MassKara 2024 candidates meet Mayor Albee Benitez

The fifteen candidates of the Miss Bacolod MassKara 2024 paid a courtesy visit to Bacolod Cit Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez at his office at the Bacolod City Government Center recently.

The mayor was joined by Councilor Celia Flor in welcoming the candidates.

The candidates were Candidate No. 1 Ella Gozon; Candidate No. 2 Quennie Kuan; Candidate No. 3 Sophia Kaye Zaragoza; Candidate No. 4 Angelica Gwen Tenero; Candidate No. 5 Princess Ella Olmilla; Candidate No. 6 Jhudiel Micha Maris Lianda; Candidate No. 7 Cindy Valencia, Candidate No. 8 Bea Tricia De La Peña; Candidate No. 9 Mary Heloise Ginson; Candidate No. 10 Gesille Mae Sullivan; Candidate No. 11 Gwyn Maricon Lopez; Candidate No. 12 Jasmine Mahilum; Candidate No. 13 Ed Marie Aguilar; Candidate No. 14 Cailah Jhane Delarma and Candidate No. 15 Akeisha Nicole Nuarin.

Mayor Benitez said, “It was a pleasure meeting all our lovely candidates for Miss Bacolod MassKara 2024 together with Councilor Celia Flor today. I wish you all the best of luck in your journey.”

The MassKara festival will kick off on October 11-27, 2024.

This year’s celebration of the 45th MassKara festival is carrying a Sapphire edition.