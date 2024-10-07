Miss Bacolod MassKara 2024 candidates shine in Talent Presentation

Fifteen lovely candidates vying for the Miss Bacolod MassKara 2024 crown dazzled the crowd with their beauty and their stunning performances during the Talent Presentation held at Ayala Malls Capitol Central on October 5, 2024.

The candidates captivated the audience as they display their creative side in various disciplines including singing, dancing, and playing musical instruments such as the lyre, piano, and violin, as well as in painting, Binalaybay (poetry), acting, filmmaking, and other artistic expressions.

Candidates Ella Gozon, Quennie Kuan, Sophia Kaye Zaragoza, Angelica Gwen Tenero, Princess Ella Olmilla, Jhudiel Micha Maris Lianda, Cindy Valencia, Bea Tricia De La Peña, Mary Heloise Ginson, Gesille Mae Sullivan, Gwyn Maricon Lopez, Jasmine Mahilum, Ed Marie Aguilar, Cailah Jhane Delarma and Akeisha Nicole Nuarin showcased their respective talents during the competition.

They are also set to highlight more of Bacolod's rich culture in the upcoming Festival Costume Competition on October 12, followed by Corporate Day at SM City Bacolod on October 13.

The highly-anticipated Grand Coronation Night will occur on October 19 at the University of St. La Salle.| Bacolod Yuhom Foundation, Inc.