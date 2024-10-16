Miss Bacolod MassKara candidates adjudged for Corporate Awards

The 15 candidates of Miss Bacolod MassKara 2024 competed for the corporate awards held at SM City Bacolod on October 13.

The Corporate Awardees were Miss Unli sa Kagandahan - Candidate No. 14 Cailah Jhane Delarma Award. She received a P5,000 cash prize and bouquet.

Miss Oro China, Candidate No. 10, Gesille Mae Sullivan Award received P15,000 worth of jewelry items and bouquets.

Miss Nutrichunks 2024 Candidate No. 2, Quennie Kuan with P5,000 cash; P5,000 worth of products, and bouquet.

Miss Magnolia Timplados, Candidate No. 3, Sophia Kaye Zaragoza with P5,000 cash, P5,000 worth of products, and bouquets.

Miss Borough Lasik Center, Candidate No. 13, Ed Marie Aguilar with LASIK eye surgery worth P110,000 and bouquet.

MVIC Bacolod’s Choice Award for Road Safety Ambassadress Candidate No. 7, Cindy Valencia with P10,000 cash; free theoretical driving course and lessons worth P8,000, 100 free vehicle inspection vouchers worth P60,000 and bouquet.

Miss PhilHealth Konsulta Candidate No. 5, Princess Ella Olmilla with P5,000 cash and bouquet.

Miss V3 Postmasters Choice Award Candidate No. 3, Sophia Kaye Zaragoza with P5,000 cash and bouquet.

Miss Andrea Beauty Ambassador Candidate No. 3, Sophia Kaye Zaragoza with P10,000 vouchers and bouquets.

The other candidates who participated were No. 1: Ella Gozon Candidate No. 4: Angelica Gwen Tenero Candidate No. 6: Jhudiel Micha Maris Lianda Candidate No. 8: Bea Tricia De La Peña Candidate No. 9: Mary Heloise Ginson Candidate No. 11: Gwyn Maricon Lopez Candidate No. 12: Jasmine Mahilum Candidate No. 15: Akeisha Nicole Nuarin.

The much-awaited Coronation Night will be held on October 19 at the University of St. La Salle Coliseum.