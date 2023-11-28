Miss Magsinadya Festival Queen crowned in Brgy. Mansilingan

Barangay Mansilingan has crowned its new Miss Magsinadya Festival Queen 2023 Princess Ella Olmilla during the pageant competition held on November 26 at their village.

Olmilla outsmarted eight other candidates who vied for the crown.

Miss Angelique Shelle Hijara was named as 1st Runner-up and Miss Therese Pira-an was named as the second runner-up.

The queen received a prize of P25,000, a sash and bouquet; P15,000, a sash and bouquet for the 1st runner up and P10,000, a sash and bouquet for the 2nd runner up.

Those who garnered the special awards were Miss Congeniality Ericah Marie Cavales; Miss Photogenic and Darling of the Social Media, Best in Swimwear and Best in Evening Gown Angelique Shelie C. Hijara and Best in Production Number Princess Ella Olmilla.

Punong Barangay Inday Franz, Bacolod City Congressman Greg Gasataya, Bacolod City Councilor Jason Villarosa, and Miss Grand International 2020 1st Runner Samantha Bernardo, were crowned the Miss Magsinadya Festival queen.

The nine candidates were Althea Mhey Lim, Kierstine chandria Gel Lazarito, Princess Ella Olmilla, Mary Ann Simple, Alessandra Beatrice Artesano, Therese Pira-an, Angelique Shelie Hijara, Ericah Marie Cavales and Ma. Princes Capanas.

The candidates have induced excitement and vibrance during the staging of the festivity by displaying the character of the Mansilinganon beauty, brains, and talent.

The guest judges during the pageant competition were Miss World Philippines 2018 First Runner Chanel Morales and Miss Grand International 2020 1st Runner Samantha Bernardo, and guest models namely Kirst Viray, Yheen Valero, and artist Yuki Sakamoto.

Punong Barangay Inday Franz thanked all the candidates and the people of Mansilingan for their support and cooperation that led to the overall success of the festival.

She congratulated all the winners and the candidates who put up a good show during the pageant competition.

There's more to come for Brgy. Mansilingan, she said as they will work hard to perform their duties and responsibilities well in the good name of public service.

She also thanked those who assisted her to ensure the success of the festival.

Meanwhile, Team Acids Production is headed by Rodney Ascalon and Carlos Durana served as the Chairperson of the pageant.*