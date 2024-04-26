Miss Saigon wows Filipinos, Negrenses

Miss Saigon is a beloved musical among many Filipinos, including some Negrenses which wowed fans and enthusiasts with its best performance currently running at Solaire Hotel and Casino in Manila until May 12.

Maricar Octaviano watched it on April 24 and was emotionally overwhelmed by the fantastic and world-class performance of the actors and actresses.

GMG Productions has partnered with Cameron Mackintosh and GWB Entertainment to bring a new production of Boublil and Schonberg's Miss Saigon to Manila.

Maricar shared that the experience was worthwhile as she was emotionally overthrown while watching one of the greatest musicals at all times Miss Saigon.

"The Miss Saigon Philippines 2024 is said to have overdone the performances of the previous Miss Saigons, this time more thrilling than ever before caused by breathtaking staging, visual effects, sets, and light designs.

This is a multitude of great performers shown in one shot. Energy, passion, and performance to the highest level. The ensembles and swings such as sex dancers and sex performers didn't withhold or hesitate in maximizing the full potential of their given role manifesting artistry and commitment to their craft.

Above all, the technical people behind the scenes who made the production seamless and almost perfect if not, have contributed a huge part to the whole package.

Sending my congratulations to the entire team!

from my personal experience of various musical plays local and abroad, Miss Saigon is still the most emotional musical play that I have ever watched and experienced.

This production has a special place in the hearts of Filipinos and is not only a musical but also a cherished chapter in the lives of countless Filipino performers.

Avid Filipino fans welcomed world-class talent and a new generation of Filipino theatergoers.

Featuring a brilliant musical score, epic love story, breathtaking staging, and visual effects, this production is more thrilling than ever before.

It's no wonder that Miss Saigon has been seen by over 40 million people worldwide.

The cast and musicians have assembled from across the Asia Pacific region, bringing incredible energy, passion, and commitment to their roles.

We extend our gratitude to the army of people who work tirelessly behind the curtain to make a show of this magnitude happen.

From the creatives, designers, production staff, technicians, venue staff, and everyone in the various offices across all the logistics, marketing, publicity, and management - this show would not have happened without their invaluable contributions.

We also appreciate our esteemed sponsors whose contributions have elevated our seasons to new heights. Lastly, we want to thank Cameron Mackintosh and the entire team at Cameron Mackintosh Limited for their incredible support, collaboration, and guidance in bringing Miss Saigon to life in Manila, Carlos Candal, CEO.