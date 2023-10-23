Miss San Carlos, Pintaflores Festival 2023 events unveiled

The 10 lovely candidates for Miss San Carlos and various activities of the 2023 Pintaflores Festival were formally introduced to members of the media at the Park Marina Multi-purpose Hall last night, Oct. 20.



A Media Night was organized to showcase the major events of the city for the 31st Pintaflores Festival, allowing the media to disseminate the information to a wider audience.

The official Miss San Carlos 2023 candidates were Angelica Palabrica Cubo, Nathalie Joy Lim Pomar, Christine Joan Navia, Rio Calonia, Reignne Nicole Yray, Jeramie Maasin, Anthonette Velasco, Kimberly Georfo, Brittany Kendylle Gabutina, Janna Grace Javino.



City Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo thanked the guests for attending, especially those from the province's press corps, despite the ongoing Masskara Festival in Bacolod. He urged them to explore the wonders of the city and share its beauty with the world, highlighting the local talents and the rich cultural heritage showcased through the Pintaflores Festival. He also told them about the San Carlos City Orchestra and Vocal Ensemble (SCCOVE) were recognized as the only one in Western Visayas.



Executive Assistant Airene Rose Gustilo, Chair of Pintaflores Festival Working Committee and Creative Team also presented the lineup of events for the month-long celebration of the Pintaflores Festival, which began on Oct. 3 until December 3.



Among the media present represented the Island Living Channel, Aksyon Radyo-Bacolod, DNX News, Brigada News FM, Like Radio FM, Bandera News FM, Sea Breeze FM, Digicast Negros, including vloggers BjeemotovlogV2, Dime Mainit Phonegraphy and other local vloggers.



SP Chair on Tourism and Pintaflores Festival Executive Director PG Maisog also briefed the media on other rules during the fiesta celebration.



On the other hand, the Miss San Carlos candidates showcased their wit and enthusiasm as they confidently answered questions from the media. The SCCOVE and the Pintaflores Dance Company provided delightful entertainment for the guests, including local department heads, during the sumptuous dinner.



The Tourism Office Staff, led by Jennifer S. Paran, facilitated the successful event. (PR)