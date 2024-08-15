Miss Talisay boot camp led by Aces and Queens

Mayor Neil Lizares congratulates all the 12 lovely candidates of Miss Talisay 2024 who are now in a transformative two-day bootcamp led by Aces and Queens, one of the country's most prestigious pageant training groups, held today, August 14 to 15 at the Nature's Village Resort, Brgy. Zone 15, Talisay City.

This vital activity was made possible through the initiative of the Miss Talisay 2024 Secretariat led by the City Mayor's Office, Chief of Staff Marlyn Simondo, and EA for Arts and Culture, Rene Lacson in partnership with Team Acids, the official Production of this year's Miss Talisay, serves as a cornerstone in preparing the candidates for the competition, equipping them not only with the skills to shine on stage but also with the tools to grow as individuals.

The first day's morning session of the boot camp focused on personality development, with Aces and Queens' Business Development Manager, Jim Ryan Ros guiding the candidates through an in-depth learning experience. The training covered essential topics that will help each one of them to enhance their self-awareness and self-acceptance, improve their communication and interpersonal skills, develop emotional intelligence and resilience, foster a positive mindset, and help them set their goals.

In the afternoon, Miss Talisay candidates are set to shine brighter as they undergo a rigorous pasarela training session with the esteemed Billie Hakenson, Miss Universe - Philippines 2024, 4th Runner Up.

Under her expert guidance, each step and turn will be refined, boosting their confidence and grace on the runway.

The boot camp is set to positively affect the candidates, instilling in them a newfound confidence and clarity of purpose.

For the first day the girls are expected to gain major takeaways, these include a deeper understanding of themselves, improved communication skills, and a resilient mindset prepared to tackle any challenges.

These experiences are expected to significantly enhance their performance in the upcoming pageant, while also contributing to their personal growth beyond the competition.