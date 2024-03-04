Miss Universe-Bacolod stuns in swimwear shoot

Yvonne Catamco, Miss Bacolod Masskara 2023 is representing Bacolod City in the 2024 edition of Miss Universe Philippines pageant, with the coronation night is set May 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Bay City, Metro Manila.

She is among the 54 candidates who vie for the prestigious crown.

They candidates had their swimwear photoshoot recently and Yvonne showed her confidence in wearing the one-piece swimsuit.

She exudes beauty, talent, and wit and is up to set the stage on fire in her Get Spotted swimwear that radiates her beauty and grace.

Captured by the brilliant lensman Elbert Amar Pasoy, Yvonne's enchanting beauty is further accentuated by the impressive makeup by Carlos Durana Makeup Studio.

The perfect hairstyle was crafted by the talented Ariana Corpuz Cookz Compao.

The photoshoot was held at the luxurious Studio Grey, with the unwavering support of Aces & Queens, Sir Ian Lo, Mayor Albee Benitez, City Smiles Dental Clinic-Bacolod, Miss Bacolod MassKara, Rodney Mitz, Cut's Plus Barber, Salon, and Spa, SAM's Slim Gym, Esthetica Rehab Medic and Wellness Center, and Jasmin Egan.

With such a promising start, Yvonne is all set to make her mark at the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant.

Let's wish her the best of luck as we celebrate beauty, grace, and confidence with her as she aims for the MUPH crown.*