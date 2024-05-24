Miss Universe Philippines 2024 crowned

The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 5th Edition has crowned Ms. Chelsea Anne Manalo of Bulacan, besting her fellow candidates in a prestigious pageant night held at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City on May 22.

Our very own Ilonggo candidate Miss Universe Philippines 2024, representing Iloilo City Ms. Alexie Brooks was named as the Miss Eco International Philippines 2024.

Ms. Ma. Ahtisa Manalo was Miss Cosmo Philippines 2024. Ms. Tarah Valencia was named Miss Supranational Philippines 2024.

Ms. Cyrille Payumo was named Miss Charm Philippines 2024; Ms. Stacey Gabriel, 1st Runner Up; Ms. Xi McGarry was named 4th Runner Up.

Bacolod City was represented by Miss Yvonne Catamco who was named Miss El Tucoyu Philippines.

The new queen was crowned by Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.*