Missing boy found dead in Magsungay River

Rescuers retrieved the body of the five-year-old boy in Magsungay River in Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City on Saturday morning, September 14, after he was reported missing in a drowning incident in Barangay Taculing on Friday afternoon, September 13.

The fatality was identified as James Arnaiz.

The boy’s mother and his seven-year-old brother were rescued when a strong current pulled them down in a river.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) records showed Arnaiz along with his mother and seven-year-old brother were crossing a river when they were overtaken by a strong current of water.

The mother and the seven-year-old boy managed to cling to the side of the river while Arnaiz was swept away by the strong current.

Arnaiz’s remains was found floating at the river around 9 a.m./MAP.