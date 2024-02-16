Mober secures $2-M in seed funding to electrify Philippine logistics

Mober, a Philippine logistics company at the forefront of sustainable delivery solutions, recently announced a $2 million seed funding round led by RT Heptagon Holdings (RTHH) under the leadership of Chairman and President Rex Tiri.

This investment accelerates Mober's integration of electric vehicles (EVs) into its fleet, aiming to revolutionize green logistics in the Philippines.

With the new funding, Mober has expanded its EV fleet to 60 vehicles, enhancing its capability to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly logistics services. This move aligns with the global shift towards sustainable practices, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of delivery operations.

A notable advancement in Mober's strategy is the development of a Transport Management System (TMS), which not only optimizes delivery efficiency but also tracks the CO2 savings achieved through the use of EVs. This feature underscores Mober's commitment to transparency and accountability in its environmental impact.

Mober has also inaugurated a flagship EV charging station in Pasay City, designed to support its growing fleet, particularly those serving IKEA Philippines.

This initiative is part of Mober's broader strategy to enhance the sustainability of its operations and support the green transition of its clients.

Expanding its sustainable delivery solutions, Mober is set to electrify same-day delivery services for SM Appliance Center, further integrating eco-friendly practices into mainstream retail logistics. This initiative reflects Mober's capability to adapt and innovate in response to the evolving needs of the market and its clients.

Mober's commitment to green logistics extends to its partnerships with major companies such as Kuehne + Nagel, Nestle, and Maersk, with plans to electrify their logistics operations.

This collaborative approach highlights Mober's role as a catalyst for the widespread adoption of sustainable delivery solutions in the Philippine logistics industry.

A significant milestone in Mober's journey is its collaboration with IKEA Philippines, aiming to electrify 100% of IKEA's home delivery services by 2025. This ambitious project underscores Mober's commitment to leading the charge in sustainable logistics, setting a benchmark for environmental responsibility in the retail sector.

Dennis Ng, Mober Founder and CEO, expressed gratitude for the support from RT Heptagon Holdings and Rex Tiri, emphasizing the funding round as a pivotal moment in Mober's mission to drive sustainable urban mobility. This investment not only fuels Mober's growth but also reinforces its commitment to making a positive environmental impact.

Mober achieved the remarkable milestone in spite of last year's challenging funding environment for startups, as detailed in the 2024 Philippine Startup Founders’ Outlook by Philippine-based startup-focused communications firm Uniquecorn Strategies, co-presented by startup accelerators QBO Innovation Hub and Launchgarage.

The report highlighted a funding winter, marking a steep 40% decrease in local startup investments during 2023.

Despite widespread pessimism in the investment climate, Mober triumphed in securing its seed funding, buoyed by its robust, sustainability-driven business model.

Building on this momentum, Mober is poised for further growth with an anticipated investment round before the end of Q1 2024.

This upcoming financial infusion is expected to further accelerate Mober's initiatives in green logistics, expanding its reach and impact in the sector.

As the EV market in the Philippines continues to grow, supported by favorable government policies and increasing consumer awareness, Mober's initiatives are well-positioned to contribute to the country's green transition. (PR)