‘Mobile kitchen’ to promote healthy diet, eating habits in Sipalay

The blessing ceremony of the city’s Mobile Kitchen project took place at the New Government Center, Brgy. Gil Montilla, Sipalay City, January 17.

This marked the beginning of the Mobile Kitchen’s journey in promoting health and nutrition among children throughout the city.

Attended by City Mayor Maria Gina M. Lizares, City Health Officer Dr. Florencio Juplo, 2nd, City Nutrition Program Coordinator Judyliza Cepe, and the Barangay Nutrition Scholar, the Mobile Kitchen’s primary objective is to foster healthy eating habits among children and engage them and their families in promoting nutritional awareness while providing accessible and wholesome meals.

The City Health Office plans to conduct scheduled visits to reach various communities in the city to ensure a widespread impact. (PR)