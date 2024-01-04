Modernized jeepney operator lauds best performing drivers, conductors

Best performing drivers and conductors of modernized jeepneys under Choret Corporation were recognized during their Christmas party held at Vikings, SM City Bacolod on December 30, 2023.

Choret founders, couple Irmin and Corazon Ocalinas, treated their drivers, conductors and fellow operators of modernized jeepneys to a feast at Vikings Luxury Buffet where indeed they "ate like a Viking."

It was the first time that these drivers and conductors were able to experience the absolute best buffet experience where foods and drinks were unlimited.

Some celebrated their birthdays for December where each had their respective photo shoot while they wore the Viking helmet with horns and a happy birthday backdrop.

It was a first experience that elevated the feelings of joy and fun among the drivers and conductors who took the daily grind along with the Choret Corp. founders and incorporators of providing the commuters with a comfortable, safe and cost-efficient modernized means of public transportation plying the San Dionisio - Central Market loop, Eroreco - Central Market loop and Punta-Taytay - Fr. Ferrero Street Loop.

There were more than a hundred drivers, conductors, and operators who gathered to celebrate the feats and challenges that they survived in 2023.

CEO Irmin and his wife Corazon were grateful to see how their drivers and conductors enjoyed the night with unlimited food, drinks, and laughs.

It was their way to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for their efforts, support, and cooperation of these drivers and conductors in serving the commuting public.

RECOGNITION

It is not only the civic organizations that recognize best-performing officers and members, Choret Corp. did it also to let those who performed well know that their daily grind does not go unrecognized.

The awardees include the top employee of the year, those with top remittances, had perfect attendance, observed punctuality, did the best sales looping, those who were the most approachable, those who displayed loyalty to the company, and the best night performers.

Most of the awardees showed shyness to receive the certificate of appreciation with a corresponding cash prize, as they were not used to receiving recognition for their entire lives.

But it was fun. Choret Corp. founders Irmin and Corazon wished their drivers, conductors, and fellow operators more blessings to come for 2024.

They pioneered the operation of modernized jeepneys in Bacolod City in full support of the transportation modernization program of both the national and local governments.

The couple also thanked Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo "Albee" Benitez for supporting them from the beginning of their operation.*