Moira serenades Bacolod crowd

Original Filipino Music (OPM) Queen Moira Dela Torre performed at SMX Convention Center on December 8.

It was during the grand Christmas party of homegrown Negros Grace Pharmacy under the Presidency of Mr. Ian Manuel Lo.

Moira wowed the crowd of her music so soothing to those who are in love and on the verge or already experiencing heartbreak.

Many people could relate to her songs including his adlibs, spontaneously asking the crowd, “Did you experience a roller coaster ride with your emotions towards someone?” The crowd was cheering as most of them came closer to her.

Moira also came down the stage to be with her fans many of whom were recording videos of her and taking pictures using their cellular phones.

Pauline Dimaranan, the Brand Ambassadress also performed some songs and dances during the event.

Mr. Lo, and his family with his mom Mrs. Corazon Lo graced the gathering attending by more than a thousand of NGPI employees.

The company’s President extended his gratitude to his employees many of whom have been working with the chain of pharmacies for more than two decades.

He said, “This is the time of year when we say thank you. It is the time when we look around and feel grateful for all that we have, for all that you have done for Grace Pharmacy. We are grateful for the work that we do, see the silver

lining in all of our challenges, and feel grateful for the opportunities to learn from them.”

He said, “Three years ago, our experience with the pandemic was

far different from where we are now. At that time, there were a lot of ongoing questions and uncertainties but we all prevailed. The business survived. It presented us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make rapid changes in the way we operate.

“To sustain our growth, now is the time for us to work as one. Let us all work together to be more efficient and productive while increasing our ability to innovate. It will not be easy always. It will take time, and we will all need to evolve how we deliver value every day. I encourage everyone to engage in the transformation of how we work with our customers and Pharmacy for a successful and long future,” he said.

GRAND AND MINOR WINNERS

There were three grand prize winners amounting to P50,000 for each winner, 1 winner for P30,000, and 1 winner for P20,000.

There were 100 winners who received P1,000 each; 30 winners for P2,000 each;30 winners for P3,000 each and 30 winners P5,000 each.