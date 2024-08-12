Molasses spill contained in Sagay City port

The molasses spill from M/T Mary Queen of Charity docked along the feeder port in Sagay City, Negros Occidental, has already been contained, with minimal trace of the leak remaining on Friday.

This was confirmed by Sagay Marine Reserve Resource Assessment head Roberto Togle as the city government swiftly responded to the molasses leak monitored starting Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Mayor Narciso Javelosa Jr. said the city government would hold those accountable for the incident and was exploring measures to avoid a similar occurrence.

“Our goal is to ensure the safety of our marine environment and the well-being of our people. We are working tirelessly to address this issue and prevent any long-term damage,” he added.

The molasses spill affected about 1.3 hectares of the Sagay Marine Reserve.

Under the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 2018, operators of the M/T Mary Queen of Charity may face penalties ranging from PHP200,000 to PHP1 million.

Javelosa said the city government continues to monitor the situation of nearby coastal communities and is ready to assist residents who may be affected.

The city government works with the Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Provincial and City Environment and Natural Resources Offices, and the Philippine National Police Maritime Group to monitor the situation.

Based on the underwater inspection, the vessel showed no signs of grounding, and its hull integrity is intact, which could indicate that the molasses spill was caused by mishandling in the transport of the molasses from the tanker truck to the vessel, Togle said.

The molasses supply from Lopez Sugar Corp. was bound for Manila.

Commander Jansen Benjamin, chief of Coast Guard Station-Northern Negros Occidental, said the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) documents of M/T Mary Queen of Charity are complete.

“This means the vessel is compliant. All its safety documents are updated,” he added.

Results of the water sampling in the affected area are scheduled for release on Aug. 16. (PNA)