Molocaboc Island tapped as pilot site for P8.5-M desalination project

MOLOCABOC Island in Sagay City, Negros Occidental has been identified as the pilot site for a proposed P8.5-million desalination project of the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (NFRDI).

The project will be done in coordination with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) under the Department of Agriculture.

A technical team composed of Riza Banicod, senior science research specialist; Gezelle Todifa and Cherie May Busalla, science research specialists of NFRDI; Derelyn Villan, agriculturist; and Froilan Dela Cruz, officer-in-charge provincial fishery officer of BFAR-Negros Island Region (NIR), paid a courtesy visit to Mayor Leo Rafael Cueva on February 24, 2026, and presented the proposed project, followed by an initial assessment.

They were joined by Sagay City Agriculturist Julie Delima during the presentation.

The project, expected to be implemented within two years, will involve the construction of a desalination facility with a production area of around 300 to 500 square meters, marking the first pilot initiative of its kind in the country.

The technical team said the initiative is designed to address limited freshwater access in island barangays by producing potable drinking water, while also generating rock salt as a secondary output that can be developed into an alternative livelihood for local residents.

It added that the presence of organized local associations in Barangay Molocaboc strengthens the island’s suitability as a pilot site, ensuring community participation and effective project implementation.

Once completed, the technical team said the facility is expected to serve as a model for possible replication in other coastal and island communities nationwide.

The team identified the Sagay City Government’s counterpart as support for electricity connection, water system construction, and other basic utilities.

Cueva also expressed support for the project and emphasized the importance of fast-tracking its implementation, citing its long-term impact on water security and livelihoods.

Cueva said the project is timely following the extension of electricity service to Molocaboc Island in December last year, while the technical team added that a backup generator set will be provided to ensure continuous operation.

After the courtesy visit, the team proceeded to Molocaboc Island for site validation and assessment, accompanied by punong barangay Rocky Pasaylo, Engr. Lawrence Dy of the City Engineer’s Office, along with Faith Tajanlangit and Ariel Gison of City Agriculture Office. (MAP)