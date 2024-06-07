Monitoring of goods intensified in LGUs affected by Kanlaon eruption

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Negros Occidental will conduct an intensified monitoring of goods and necessities in La Castellana and other areas affected by the Kanlaon eruption, its head, Lynna Joy Cardinal, said Thursday, June 6.

So far, she said no price increase has occurred in these areas since their June 4 monitoring.

There is also a price freeze in areas that declared a state of calamity such as La Castellana in Negros Occidental and Canlaon City in Negros Oriental.

La Castellana Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan reported that they have monitored an increase in the price of face masks.

Cardinal, however, said face mask prices fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Health.

She also clarified that grocery items such as canned goods, milk, coffee, and noodles are among others covered by the DTI monitoring

The price freeze has been effective immediately after the local municipal council's declaration and signing of the resolution.*