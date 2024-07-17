Montelibano backs Rojas re-election bid in Murcia

Third District Board Member Andrew Montelibano assured backing the re-election bid of Mayor Gerry Rojas in Murcia in the coming 2025 elections.

Montelibano said he would also support the re-election bid of Vice Mayor Johnny Reosura for the sake of unity. However, he said he may support other candidates for Sangguniang Bayan Member of the town.

Montelibano confirmed that he will seek re-election for his last and final term in 2025. He said he also intends to make a comeback as Mayor of Murcia in 2028 when his term as board member ends. As of now, Montelibano said he has not known any opponent against Rojas and Reosura. (TDE)