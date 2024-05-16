Monthly KNP market opens at Bacolod mall

The KADIWA ng Pangulo (KNP) Program is set to conduct a special event at the Fiesta Market, Ayala Malls Capitol Central on May 15, by bringing affordable food items to consumers while supporting local farmers and entrepreneurs.

The program is a government-led initiative aimed at providing affordable food items to consumers while supporting local farmers and entrepreneurs.

The monthly event runs until today May 16.

By creating direct market avenues, the program ensures fair prices for producers and affordable options for consumers, fostering economic growth and food security in the community.

Key participants in this initiative include the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.

These agencies have worked together to strengthen the KNP program, providing essential support and resources to local farmers and micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs).

The event features a wide array of fresh farm produce, fish, delicacies, and handicrafts.

By eliminating intermediaries, KADIWA ng Pangulo ensures that consumers can purchase high-quality goods at more affordable prices, while farmers and small-scale producers receive fair compensation for their products.

The DTI has played a crucial role in the activity by inviting MSMEs to participate and offering marketing support through product exposure and market matching.

This support helps local businesses expand their reach and connect with new customers.

Visit KADIWA ng Pangulo at Fiesta Market, Ayala Malls Capitol Central, and take advantage of very affordable and high-quality product. (PR)