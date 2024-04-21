Montilla leads groundbreaking rites of Panublion sa Nayon housing project

Isabela Mayor Irene Montilla led the groundbreaking ceremony of the Panublion Housing Project in Barangay 9, Isabela recently.

Montilla said the housing project had been one of the visions and objectives when she started her administration and that it has now come to reality.

"We've always dreamed of having a house and this is something we should be proud of," Montilla said.

The housing project in partnership with Homeworld led by its president and chief executive officer Charles Dumangcas will be located in a 44,193 square meter property acquired by the municipal government during the previous administration.

A total of 238 housing units will be built. "We offer inexpensive housing units that would be affordable for Isabeleño," Dumangcas said.

He added, "We are not only to build houses but this is something that you can be proud of as you will feel safe and secure. This is the future of Isabela."

"We are very happy to partner for our housing project with Homeworld. This will have a site for a market, Bagsakan Center, terminal, cold storage, and gated subdivision with park and Dumangcas said he will add a swimming pool," Montilla said.*