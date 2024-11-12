More barracks to rise at Army 79IB headquarters in northern Negros

Additional facilities are being constructed for soldiers of the Philippine Army’s 79th Infantry Battalion (IB) based in Barangay Bato, Sagay City, Negros Occidental, with the support of the provincial government and local government units (LGUs) in northern Negros.

These comprise two projects, including seven modular barracks, as well as the liaison and motorpool barracks.

First Lt. Dan Carlo Samoza, 79IB civil-military operations officer, said in an interview Sunday that both structures are expected to be completed by Dec. 15.

The modular barracks, donated by the provincial government, will provide better living conditions for officers deployed to maintain the stable internal peace and security status of the Negros Island Region.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Arnel Calaoagan, commander of 79IB, said “the project stands as a testament to the unity and collaboration between the provincial government and other LGUs, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.”

“This recognizes the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform and ensures they have the necessary support and vital infrastructures to perform their mission effectively. We are deeply grateful to the provincial government for this invaluable support. The new barracks will provide a comfortable and safe living environment for our troops,” Calaoagan said.

Meanwhile, the liaison and motorpool barracks will provide essential billeting for officers from various infantry rifle companies as well as accommodation for motorpool, mechanics and logistics staff.

Calaoagan said such essential support facilities will “create a more conducive workspace and living environment for the troops coping with various missions.”

He acknowledged the city governments of San Carlos, Sagay and Victorias, private sponsors and other key partners for providing the materials for the project. (PNA)