More displaced San Carlos City homeowners get assistance

Another batch of displacement assistance was distributed to San Carlos Milling Company Inc. Home Owners Association (SCMCI HOA) members, Nov. 8, at the City Mayor’s Office.



At least 24 families of the 279 beneficiaries now residing at Metrobank Village (SCMCI Project Site) received P10,000 each from Metrobank and were distributed to them by San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo and representatives of the Metrobank Foundation.



City Planning and Development Coordinator Engr. Magnolia Antonio said that there were already 36 beneficiaries who received the said assistance including the first batch.



She added that all SCMCI HOA members will receive the grant when they comply with the requirements of the Metrobank Foundation.



Engr. Misael Hibionada, one of the beneficiaries said he would use the funds in demolishing their house from the SCMCI compound for relocation.



He also thanked the Metrobank Foundation and local government for their assistance and understanding of their needs.



Mervin Clavel of the Asset Management Division of Metrobank Head Office; Officer-in-Charge of the San Carlos Integrated Housing Authority Gemini Caballero and SCMCI HOA Secretary Marlon Maglayon, were also present during the distribution. (PR)