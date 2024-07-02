More farmers, and fisherfolks in Bacolod to get assistance

More farmers and fisherfolk in Bacolod City will be assisted by the office of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

This is after Marcos earlier turned over P10 million in monetary support to the City Government of Bacolod and P50 million to the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said yesterday that they will identify additional farmers and fisherfolk beneficiaries who were severely affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

On June 27, Marcos led the distribution of assistance to a total of 8, 315 farmers and fisherfolks in Negros Occidental including Bacolod City at University Negros Occidental-Recoletos.

Of the number, at least 3,000 were beneficiaries from Bacolod City. They received P10,000 cash.

The distribution is in line with the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PAFFF), with a total of P83,150,000 funds from the Office of the President.

Some farmers and fisherfolk, who were not qualified by the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Bacolod City, aired their sentiments to Benitez yesterday at the Bacolod City Government Center.

" We will validate their documents because there's a criteria that we need to follow for the distribution of assistance," Benitez said.

He said the beneficiaries should be accredited by the farmers and fisherfolk associations that were approved by the City Council.

" We will accommodate those who are qualified to avail the assistance. They should submit their documents at the City Mayor's Office," he added./MAP