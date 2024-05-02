More in north Negros get DSWD livelihood aid

Representatives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 6 distributed the third batch of livelihood assistance to the vulnerable sectors May 2 at Brgy. III Covered Court.

Each of the 94 beneficiaries from San Carlos City and the Municipalities of Calatrava and Toboso received P15,000 thru the Office of First District Representative Gerardo Valmayor Jr. and facilitated by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) personnel.

DSWD Field Office 6 Project Development Officer III Cherry Anne Regacho said that the program aimed at providing capital to identified beneficiaries, especially vulnerable sectors, helping them start a business or expand their existing livelihood.

She added that after releasing assistance, beneficiaries are expected to undergo grant monitoring to check their livelihood progress and provide them with technical assistance.

Valmayor hoped that the money they received would be used wisely and effectively to improve their livelihoods and support their families.

He also thanked Secretary Rex Gatchalian of the DSWD for allocating funds for the first district of Negros Occidental.

Beneficiaries Ronald Gaita of San Isidro, Toboso and Ruby Tomarong of Brgy. Lo-ok Calatrava thanked the gov't. for the assistance.

Prior to the distribution, beneficiaries were briefed on Financial Literacy and Enterprise Development. (PR)