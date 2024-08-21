More LGU projects for Neg Occ

Gov. Bong Lacson, together with Board Members Rita Gatuslao, Jeffrey Tubola, Manuel Frederick Ko, Jose Benito Alonso, and Andrew Martin Torres turned over checks worth a total of P34.9 million to 140 barangays of the different cities and municipalities of the province, for various development projects.

The respective punong barangays and authorized representatives received the checks at the ceremonial turnover at the Capitol, on Monday, Aug. 19.

The barangay projects include the improvement of water systems, construction of multi-purpose buildings, concreting of barangay road, construction of perimeter fence, installation of solar streetlights, construction of multi-purpose halls, installation of community CCTV, and purchase of multi-purpose vehicles, among others.