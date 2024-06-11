MORE Power Supports Negros Power in Preparation for Operation

In a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and service quality, MORE Power, a sister company of Negros Electric and Power Corp, has stepped up to support Negros Power in its preparations for the upcoming operation in Central Negros.

Last week, MORE Power dispatched specialized service vehicles from Iloilo City to Bacolod City to bolster the transportation requirements of Negros Power teams gearing up for operation commencement in the third quarter of this year.

These vehicles, coupled with the proficiency and capabilities of MORE Power, will be instrumental in readying the teams for a seamless transition from Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO) to Negros Power, thereby ensuring uninterrupted and reliable service for consumers within the franchise area.

In a statement on their official Facebook Page, Negros Power affirmed, "Our teams are fully engaged in fostering a collaborative culture and knowledge exchange. Through the sharing of best practices and comprehensive training, we are committed to addressing consumer needs effectively from the onset of our operations."

The deployment of these vehicles marks a significant stride towards streamlining the operational procedures of Negros Power.

The mutual efforts of MORE Power and Negros Power underscore a collective dedication to excellence and consumer satisfaction, with a core focus on enhancing the distribution system and service quality. Both entities are primed to deliver top-tier services to the power consumers of Central Negros.

In a recent update, Negros Power disclosed that their suppliers are in the process of preparing the initial batch of essential electrical materials for delivery, ensuring readiness as they gear up for operational commencement following government approval.