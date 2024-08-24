MORE Power to install 10 MV mobile substation

More Power will send their ten MegaVolt Amperes (10MV) Mobile Substation in Bacolod City from Iloilo City to augment the needed load for the troubled Alijis Substation.

Mobile substation is expected to arrive today, Aug 24 and will be immediately assembled in the Alijis Substation.

This is expected to supply power for Alijis Feeders on Tuesday.

Negros Power meanwhile will install the new 18MVA Power Transformer to replace the troubled transformer in Alijis Substation which will take from one to two weeks.

At this time Negros Power is getting supply from neighboring substations by tieing up to its feeders.

Negros Power is also preparing a new and larger capacity six-kilometer-long cable to connect Murcia Feeder 1 and Alijis Feeder 3 which has a bigger load demand and is expected to restore power tonight.

Before the transition started from Ceneco to Negros Power this month August, a rehabilitation and modernization plan was prepared by Negros Power amounting to more than P2 billion.

This is to prepare for the full takeover in the following month as a new Electric Distribution Utility.

However, in unexpected eventualities, the 13-year-old Power Transformer of Alijis Substation exploded.

According to Negros Power, more than 40,000 registered consumers are affected by the power outage which is served by 7 feeders with a total demand of 32 Megawatts.

"This is very unfortunate that the exploded happened ahead of the planned rehabilitation n the following month," Jonathan Cabrera, Negros Power Spokesman said.

"The permanent solution here is the implementation of Negros Power's 5-year Rehabilitation and modernization of our facilities to avoid such crisis from happening again," Cabrera added.