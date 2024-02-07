More sea turtle hatchlings set free in Sipalay

Sixty green sea turtle hatchlings were released at Ya-o’s Beach Resort, Barangay Nauhang, February 3.

At around 10 p.m. of February 4, Ferdinand Reagan Villena, owner of Ya-o’s Beach Resort discovered the hatchlings and secured them in a tub with seawater and informed Bantay Dagat.

Bantay Dagat Coordinator Edsel Toledo and staff of the City Agriculture Office Jesa Tihuk and Dinah Malata, together with City Environment and Natural Resources MPA in-charge Roderico Bolo and Jayboy Dela Torre came over to document and release the hatchlings.

Last January, 53 green sea turtle hatchlings were also found at Saka-Saka Beach Resort in the same barangay, and released by Bantay Dagay authorities.

Only a few sea turtle hatchlings survive to adulthood and return to their nesting ground.

The city government encourages locals, tourists, and visitors to be cautious and inform the proper authorities upon discovering these marine creatures.

If you come across a sea turtle, or if you see someone disturbing its nest, call the attention of the Bantay Dagat through Bantay Dagat Coordinator Edsel Toledo at 0921-528-6669. (PR)