‘MORE SOURCES OF POWER’ | Bizmen bracing nuclear, wind power to address growing demand

Businessmen belonging to the Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) are bracing for more sources of power including nuclear power plant to address power shortages and future demands.

Frank Carbon, executive director of MBCCI, said they are pushing the Visayan solons to study moves for legalities of possibly welcoming investors on small nuclear power plants, which are smaller than the existing one in Bataan.

"We need more power to reach and meet our demand and growth for economic and social development," Carbon said.

He said the entire Cebu-Panay-Negros grid is generating power of 2,000 megawatts, “our need is almost close to 2,000MW and we have very, very small surplus. So when troubles in power plants happen or if there are repairs, we suffer shortage. So we need another 1,000MW that may come either from coal, liquidized natural gas, nuclear, wind, and other renewable energy," Carbon said.

All these he said are expected to be discussed in a power summit which will be held on May 3 through the initiatives of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Carbon said.

WIND POWER

Carbon said there is now a company that is conducting a study to build a wind power plant along Talisay City to Manapla coastal road.

He said the company is currently conducting a study on how much power could be generated from the wind in the said area.

They are still studying of possibly putting up a 40-megawatt wind power in the said area, he added.

"The company is serious about its plan," Carbon said.*