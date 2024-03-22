More than 6,000 STIers attend 25th NYC

More or less 6,000 STIers took part in the opening day of the Bacolod leg of the 25th National Youth Convention at the SMX Convention Center on Thursday, March 21.

The NYC dubbed, “VibeShift: Find Your Meaning — Embracing Uniqueness, Amplifying Passion, and Discovering Meaningful Impact,” is aligned with STI’s mission to empower students and motivate them to aim for excellence.

Richthofen De Jesus, psychologist, discussed the importance of taking care of one’s mental health. De Jesus explained to STIers that one’s mental health depends on his or her current circumstance.

He cited stress as one of the major triggers of mental illness. He also stressed how important it is for students to be careful when choosing their circle.

“Learn to find your meaning. Ano ba yung nga bagay na natural na lumalabas sa inyo. Masyado napupunta sa pamumuhay na halos pare-pareho na tayo. Masyadong nagiging universal ang buhay kaya ang Tao ngayon nawawala na yung meaning sa sarili niya. Ka pares niya kung ano ang kagalingan mo. In finding your meaning look into your strengths and what you value and look into the experiences that let them out. Habang tumatagal natututunan mong makita ang halaga ng iyong sarili,” said De Jesus.

Furthermore, he urged students to learn to celebrate small wins.

Dr. Ryan Mark Molina, STI West Negros University (STIWNU) executive vice president, welcomed the students to the two-day convention that aims to empower students by deepening their self-awareness, confidence and sense of purpose.

“We will teach you how you are going to survive life after college. How you are going to fight for the real meaning of your existence in this world. We want you to learn how to survive life and gain the strength to face life’s challenges,” said Molina to the students.

STIers attending Day 1 of the NYC are from the College of Business Management and Accountancy, College of Arts & Sciences, College of Education, College of Engineering, College of Hospitality and Tourism Management of STIWNU and students from STI Dumaguete.

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 students from the College of Criminal Justice Education, College of Information and Communication Technology, Junior and Senior High School are expected to attend the second day of the convention on Friday.

During the convention, students listen to discussions, participate in workshops and engage in meaningful interactions with experts and fellow STIers.

The NYC is being held simultaneously in Baguio, Metro Manila, San Fernando, Pampanga and South Luzon.* (PR)