More wildfires reported in Negros Oriental

DUMAGUETE CITY – The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Negros Oriental on Monday reiterated its appeal to the public to help prevent wildfires amid the extreme heat triggered by the El Niño as 17 grass fires were recorded last week.

Supt. Noel Nelson Ababon, provincial fire marshal, told the Philippine News Agency that just last week, roughly 10 grass fires and a few structural fires were reported in this capital and other parts of the province.

Ababon assured they are doing their best to respond quickly to all fire callouts, especially during simultaneous incidents. Fire volunteers have been assisting them.

“We have limited resources that are stretched at times during simultaneous fire incidents but thankfully some local government units through their Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office have fire volunteers and water tankers,” Ababon said.

He said he has instructed fire stations to beef up their campaign, especially against open burning due to the extreme heat, and embark on massive information dissemination.

Records at the BFP-Negros Oriental showed that starting April 1-8, a total of 27 fire incidents were recorded in the province, with 17 grass fires reported in Mabinay, Bais, Zamboanguita, Basay, Dauin, Bacong, and Bindoy, to name a few.

Other fire incidents included agricultural, residential, educational/school, and a motor vehicle.

Ababon said the extremely hot weather conditions have aggravated the fires. The cause of the grass fires has yet to be determined. Still, it is usually attributed to reckless activities of individuals, such as the throwing of cigarette butts in the dried-up areas, he added.

Meanwhile, Negros Oriental will host this year’s BFP Skills Olympics in this capital city on April 18.

Seven contingents will be participating in the event – the four Central Visayas provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor, and three highly-urbanized cities, namely, Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City.

Some barangays will also be competing in the said event to showcase their skills, Ababon said. (PNA)