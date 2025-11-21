Most wanted person in NIR arrested

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) arrested the region’s number one most wanted person at Hacienda Santa Catalina, Barangay Dos Hermanas, Talisay City, Negros Occidental on November 20, 2025.

Police identified the suspect as alias “BoyBoy,” 36, a resident of the said village.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the suspect was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant for the crime of Act of Lasciviousness (RPC Art. 336) in relation to Section 5(B) of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

She said the operation was conducted by operatives of the Talisay City Police Station along with the 2nd Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion, Negros Island Region.

Malong noted that the suspect, a farm caretaker, was arrested after he allegedly dragged a minor into a sugarcane plantation and molested her, then threatened to kill her if she reported the incident.

Malong said the Police Regional Office remains steadfast in its fight against crime, demonstrating that no fugitive can evade the long arm of the law.

“The successful arrest of the region’s number one most wanted person in Talisay City, Negros Occidental, is clear proof of the organization’s commitment to public safety and its capability to carry out precise and coordinated operations,” she said.

She added that the accomplishment reflects not only the skill and dedication of the police operatives but also the resolve of PRO-NIR to ensure that those who threaten peace and security are held accountable.

Malong said PRO-NIR will continue to act with unwavering determination, leaving no room for criminals to hide or evade justice.

“Every operation will be conducted with focus, precision, and persistence to track down all wanted individuals and dismantle safe havens for lawbreakers,” she said.

The PRO-NIR also assured the public that it will remain relentless in pursuing justice, protecting the community, and maintaining peace and order across the region. (MAP)