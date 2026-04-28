Most wanted person in NIR arrested

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) arrested the region’s sixth most wanted person in an intelligence-driven manhunt operation in Barangay Guinhalaran, Silay City, Negros Occidental on April 27, 2026.

Police identified the suspect alias Ed, 43, a resident of Purok Paglaum, Barangay Guinhalaran, Silay City.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the suspect was arrested by virtue of multiple warrants of arrest for four counts of statutory rape with no bail recommended.

She said the operation, carried out under Coplan “Hook 5,” was conducted by Silay City Police Station of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo).

Malong noted that the suspect was arrested after he allegedly sexually abused a minor who had been playing with his daughter.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Silay City Police Station.

Malong said this accomplishment demonstrates PRO-NIR’s aggressive and unrelenting drive against fugitives, where sustained manhunt efforts, precise intelligence, and decisive action converge to ensure swift results.

With intensified operations, she said PRO-NIR remains firm in running down wanted persons, leaving no sanctuary for offenders and ensuring they are swiftly brought before the bar of justice. (MAP)