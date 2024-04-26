MOTIVE UNKNOWN YET | Tricycle driver shot dead in Bacolod by unidentified assailant

A tricycle driver was shot to death by an unidentified assailant at Deca Homes South, Barangay Cabug, Bacolod City Thursday afternoon, April 25.

Police identified the fatality as Teresito Gepelga, 56, a resident of the said village.

Captain Michael Tuburan, commander of Police Station 9, said Friday, April 26, that the victim parked his tricycle along Block 2, Lot 85-86, Deca Homes South, when the unidentified suspect fired at him using an unknown firearm.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

He was rushed to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, but he did not survive.

Tuburan said they were informed that before the incident, the victim engaged in a heated argument with his colleague at Deca Homes South.

He said they are still conducting further investigation to determine the motive and the identity of the perpetrator, adding that they will also check the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the area.

Tuburan urged those who may know about the killing to surface and shed light on the incident.*