Motorcycle rider dies in road crash

A motorcycle driver died after he crashed into a tricycle along National Highway, Purok Ilang-ilang, Barangay Poblacion, Bago City, Negros Occidental at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, September 19.

Police identified the fatality as John Paul Montaño, 25, a call center agent, and resident of Purok Mahirup, Barangay Busay, Bago City.

Bago City Police Station records showed Montaño was driving his Honda Click motorcycle when he bumped into a tricycle driven by Joel Necesario, 34, along with his two passengers MarevickNecesario, 32, and the three-year-old boy, whose name is being withheld, all residents of Bago City.

The police said Neceserio and his passengers were traveling from the National Highway of Purok Ilang-ilang, Barangay Poblacion, towards Barangay Busay, Bago City when they were hit by the Honda Click motorcycle driven by Montaño, who was running from the opposite direction and overlapped to the lane of Neceserio.

Neceserio and his passengers sustained injuries including Montaño. All of them were rushed to a Bago City hospital, but Montaño did not survive, the police added. /MAP.