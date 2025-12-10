Motorcycle rider dies in road crash

A MOTORCYCLE rider died after he crashed into a vehicle along the national highway in Barangay Marinan, Binalbagan, Negros Occidental, on Tuesday evening, December 9, 2025.

Police identified the fatality as alias "Joe," 44, a resident of San Jose Deque, Barangay Bagroy, Binalbagan.

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) records revealed that the victim, who was driving his motorcycle, was traveling from Kabankalan City toward Binalbagan around 7:20 p.m. when he crashed into a vehicle driven by alias "Joy," 57, a businessman and a resident of Bonifacio Street, Barangay 3, Kabankalan City.

The police said the victim encroached the lane of alias "Joy," who was traveling from opposite direction.

The victim sustained serious injuries. He was brought to Binalbagan Infirmary, but he did not survive while alias "Joy," who voluntarily surrendered to Binalbagan Municipal Police Station, was unharmed.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old motorcycle driver was also injured after he crashed into a tricycle parked along the highway in Sitio Cadulunan, Barangay Camba-og, Hinigaran, Negros Occidental, on Wednesday morning, December 10, 2025.

Injured was identified as alias "Rey," 23, a resident of Sitio Alambre, Barangay Tuguis, Hinigaran, Negros Occidental.

Nocppo records showed the victim, who was driving his motorcycle, was traveling from Barangay Camba-og toward Proper of Pontevedra when he crashed into a tricycle parked around 12:55 a.m.

The police said the victim was observed to be under the influence of intoxicating liquor, while the driver of the tricycle fled to unknown direction. (MAP)