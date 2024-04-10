MRT Youth now registered with nat’l youth commission

The Mayor Raymond Tongson Youth is now registered with the National Youth Commission as a community-based organization.

"As a registered organization, it shall be entitled to all rights and privileges provided for NYC Resolution 06 Series of 2024, and such other policies that the Commission may adopt hereafter.

It shall comply with the laws and orders issued by the duly constituted authorities of the Republic of the Philippines, and to the policies, rules, and regulations issued by the Commission,” the registration certificate stated.

“It shall also submit an annual accomplishment report and updates on organizational information. In its failure to do so, this Certificate of Registration, which shall be valid for a period of three years from the date of issuance hereof, may be revoked or suspended by the Commission,” it added.

With the full support of Himamaylan Mayor Raymund Tongson, the goal of this endeavor was to better serve our members and the community, the group said.*