Shiena's Homemade Products of Negros Occidental won the MSME of the Year for showcasing creativity, innovation, and tradition during the 2023 Panubli-on Heritage Trade Fair in SM Iloilo, Nov. 15-19. Other Negros Occ. winners were: Foodman Industries Corp. Which was named the Panubli-on Heritage Awardee; Virgie's Homemade Products received 1st Place, Best in Product Graphics; and Hacienda Crafts Company Inc. 2nd Place, Best Product Collection.