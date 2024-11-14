Mt. Kanlaon ashfall affects more villages in Negros Occidental

Residents in villages near the foot of Mt. Kanlaon in Negros Occidental have been advised to wear masks as protection from the continuing ash emissions.

On Tuesday, the Murcia Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) confirmed that ashfall is also being felt in the town’s Barangay Minoyan.

“Residents may use face masks now. Ashfall has been reported in your area due to Kanlaon volcano activity,” the MDRRMO said in an advisory.

Alert Level 2 or increased unrest prevails over Mt. Kanlaon after its explosive eruption last June 3.

In the latest observation summary issued on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported two ash emission events, lasting from four to 11 minutes, in the past 24 hours.

On Monday, the volcano’s sulfur dioxide flux totaled 3,579 tonnes in a day while its plume reached 600 meters, which is categorized as moderate amid continuous degassing with occasional ash emission.

Last Saturday, the ash emission, which persisted for an hour and 16 minutes, generated light-gray plumes that rose 750 meters above the crater.

After the event, traces of ash were reported and sulfurous fumes were experienced in Barangay Yubo, La Carlota City, and Barangay Sag-ang, La Castellana.

On Nov. 7, tourism employees assigned at the Rafael Salas Park and Nature Center in Barangay Ilijan, Bago City, were instructed not to report to work due to the strong sulfur smell and thin ashfall.

Last week, thin layers of grey ash were also monitored in Barangays Biak Na Bato, Cabacungan, and Cabagnaan in La Castellana.

Although the Provincial Health Office has not received reports of an increase in respiratory ailments, affected residents are still advised to wear masks or use clean clothes when ash emissions occur, Dr. Ma. Girlie Pinongan, provincial health officer, said. (PNA)