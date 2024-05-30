Mugen Group brings a taste of japan to Bacolod City

Mugen Group, the company that brought Japan’s leading casual dining chains in the country, held the grand opening of three of its top restaurants: UCC Cafe Terrace, Mitsuyado Sei-Men and CoCo Ichibanya at the Pavilions by Nara on May 23.

Bacolod’s top government officials led by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez and Rockwell Land Corporation executives led by its Chairman and CEO Nestor Padilla joined Mugen Group President & CEO Hubert Young in celebrating the landmark opening of the new restaurants.

“The opening of the latest branches of UCC Cafe Terrace, Mitsuyado Sei-Men and CoCo Ichibanya is a testament to the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our customers who have embraced our menu and dining experience. We look forward to serving even more communities and continuing to provide a place where people can enjoy great coffee and delightful dishes,” Young said.

Bacolod’s top government officials led by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez and Rockwell Land Corporation executives led by its Chairman and CEO Nestor Padilla joined Mugen Group President & CEO Hubert Young in celebrating the landmark opening of the new restaurants.

“The opening of the latest branches of UCC Cafe Terrace, Mitsuyado Sei-Men and CoCo Ichibanya is a testament to the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our customers who have embraced our menu and dining experience. We look forward to serving even more communities and continuing to provide a place where people can enjoy great coffee and delightful dishes,” Young said.

Mayor Benitez, Mr. Young, and Mr. Padilla along with Bacolod City Councilors Em Ang and Jason Villarosa cut the ceremonial ribbon signaling the opening of the restaurants.

From Japan to the City of Smiles

During the grand opening, attendees were introduced to the culinary concepts behind UCC Cafe Terrace, Mitsuyado Sei-Men and CoCo Ichibanya.

The UCC Cafe concepts, which includes UCC Cafe Terrace, is known for its curated retail cafe concepts that offer high-quality coffee and all-day dining.

UCC Cafe Terrace distinguishes itself from the others by offering a more laid-back, relaxing atmosphere akin to a country club setting. It has an extensive selection of dishes that complement its delicious coffees that are made from crop to cup.

A popular Japanese noodle chain founded in 2005 in Tokyo, Mitsuyado Sei-Men is known for its customizable noodles and distinct yuzu oil-infused broth.

It opened its first restaurant in the Philippines in 2012 with a branch in Jupiter St., Makati. It is known for its flavorful dipping noodles (tsukemen). Every day, the restaurant serves freshly made Japanese tsukemen and ramen noodles.

CoCo Ichibanya is the Number 1 Japanese Curry House in World with more than 1,300 branches in Japan and 208 stores in other countries. Its first branch in the Philippines was established at Estancia Mall in Pasig City.

It offers a wide range of curry dishes with a variety of toppings and side dishes that can be customized.

Following the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, guests were treated to a tour of the restaurants so they could immerse themselves in their ambiance and culinary offerings.

Throughout the day, the vibrant performances of Masskara Dancers along with the rhythm of drummers added a festive flair to the celebrations.

Mayor Benitez led the posting of messages on the Wishing Board, and were joined by Mr. Padilla and Councilors Ang and Villarosa.

The opening day ended with a hearty brunch at the exciting city’s latest dining destinations — UCC Cafe Terrace, Mitsuyado Sei-Men and CoCo Ichibanya. (PR)